Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Receives $387.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.09. 481,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

