Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Roots from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Roots stock remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

