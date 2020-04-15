Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

ROKU opened at $106.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $26,585,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

