Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Rogue Resources Inc (CVE:RRS) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 123,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 59,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $527,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

