Rogers (NYSE:ROG) PT Raised to $135.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $99.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.88. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

