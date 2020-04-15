Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

NYSE:ROK traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.96. 234,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.81. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elefante Mark B boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

