Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given New GBX 540 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Walters to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of RWA traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Walters will post 4883.0002096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

