Robert W. Baird Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $22.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

YELP stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

