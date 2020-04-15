Robert W. Baird Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Neutral

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $119.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.98. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

