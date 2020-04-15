Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAD opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

