Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 8.7%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $14.19, 3,312,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,826,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $715.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 11.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 579.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

