RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.25 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$16.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.16.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,429,111.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

