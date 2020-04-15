RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $200.30 and last traded at $204.08, 32,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,008,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,835 shares of company stock valued at $24,398,018. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

