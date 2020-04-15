Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE:RCH opened at C$23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$20.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.83.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.3700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,159,523.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,449,479.50. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $977,250 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

