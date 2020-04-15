RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Insider Stefan Borgas Buys 475 Shares

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.50 ($13,059.06).

On Tuesday, April 7th, Stefan Borgas bought 5,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,151 ($28.30) per share, with a total value of £107,550 ($141,475.93).

LON RHIM traded down GBX 176 ($2.32) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,056 ($27.05). The stock had a trading volume of 76,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. RHI Magnesita NV has a 12 month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,255.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,307.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Commerzbank dropped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,178.33 ($54.96).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

