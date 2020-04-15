Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.02. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 30,442 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 319.13% and a negative return on equity of 140.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rewalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

