Reviewing Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lomiko Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.11, indicating a potential upside of 605.13%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.33 million N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials $40,000.00 185.51 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -43.46% -40.48% Avalon Advanced Materials -21.82% -2.06% -1.96%

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.