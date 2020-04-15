Reviewing GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marvell Technology Group and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 1 4 20 0 2.76 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 6.34 $1.58 billion $0.32 79.78 GSI Technology $51.49 million 3.22 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 58.70% 2.74% 2.00% GSI Technology -13.93% -7.01% -6.17%

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

