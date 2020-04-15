Reviewing Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) & Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson 11.55% 13.99% 4.01% Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

Willis Towers Watson has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Willis Towers Watson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson and Benefytt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson $9.04 billion 2.81 $1.04 billion $10.96 17.97 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.77 $29.61 million $3.53 6.30

Willis Towers Watson has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Willis Towers Watson and Benefytt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson 0 7 5 0 2.42 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus price target of $223.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Willis Towers Watson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson is more favorable than Benefytt Technologies.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson beats Benefytt Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, and facultative. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

