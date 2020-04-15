Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17, 1,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 178,660 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

