Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 122 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 122 ($1.60) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Restaurant Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 109.25 ($1.44).

Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50.85 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.37. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144.000048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

