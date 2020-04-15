Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 122 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 122 ($1.60) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Restaurant Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 109.25 ($1.44).
Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50.85 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.37. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).
About Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.