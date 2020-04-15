Resolution Capital Ltd Has $32.29 Million Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969,930 shares during the quarter. Store Capital makes up about 1.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.73% of Store Capital worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,458,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,871. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other news, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

