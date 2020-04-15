Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) Insider Susan Hansen Acquires 40,000 Shares

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) insider Susan Hansen acquired 40,000 shares of Resimac Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,040.00 ($15,631.21).

ASX:RMC traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.72 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 639,204 shares. Resimac Group Ltd has a one year low of A$0.40 ($0.28) and a one year high of A$1.70 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of $292.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 344.59, a current ratio of 344.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,397.26.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Resimac Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Resimac Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

