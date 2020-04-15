Relx (REL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Relx (LON: REL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2020 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/15/2020 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,148 ($28.26) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,910 ($25.12). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,010 ($26.44) price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 2,189 ($28.80) price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/6/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,188 ($28.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,275 ($29.93) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,060 ($27.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,302.81 ($30.29) to GBX 2,185 ($28.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,225 ($29.27) to GBX 2,148 ($28.26). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,408 ($31.68) to GBX 2,302.81 ($30.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Relx was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,825 ($24.01).

3/4/2020 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON REL traded down GBX 47 ($0.62) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,727 ($22.72). 4,890,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,726.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,864.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46. Relx PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11.

Get Relx PLC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.