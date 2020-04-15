Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

RS stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,382. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

