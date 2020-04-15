Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Relex has a market cap of $220,111.29 and $7.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Relex has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

