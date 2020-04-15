Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,107,514 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,261,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

