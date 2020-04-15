Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $409.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $409.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.96.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $517.45. 25,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.22 and its 200-day moving average is $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $525.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $13,485,794. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

