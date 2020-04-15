Refereum Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $130,304.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.