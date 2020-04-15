Realty Income Corp (O) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on May 15th

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 183.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. 184,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,540. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

