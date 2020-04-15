RealChain (RCT) Hits Market Cap of $158,173.49

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 122.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. RealChain has a market cap of $158,173.49 and approximately $17,304.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.04357888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008845 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,220,249 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

