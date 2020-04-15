Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.39

Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 267472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cormark raised their price target on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.81.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

