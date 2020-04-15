Raymond James Lowers ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $67.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.24% from the company’s previous close.

VSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get ViaSat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $43.16 on Monday. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.