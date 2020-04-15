Raymond James Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $10.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

TRTX stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,791,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,626 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

