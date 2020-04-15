Raymond James Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.51.

SWKS opened at $95.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

