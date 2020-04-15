Raymond James Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

