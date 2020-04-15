Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $543,408.26 and approximately $255.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.02772699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00222511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

