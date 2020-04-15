RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RAPT. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,118,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.