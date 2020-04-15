Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $251,617.12 and approximately $170,461.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.02762965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00222445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

