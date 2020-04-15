Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $123.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RL. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

NYSE RL traded down $6.85 on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 572,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $9,254,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

