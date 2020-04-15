Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 139.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

