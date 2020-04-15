Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 18.8%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) were down 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 71,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 155,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $13.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 33.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

About Radius Gold (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

