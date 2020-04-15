Radium Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Radium has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $490.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radium has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005320 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019590 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000472 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,999,924 coins and its circulating supply is 3,981,915 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

