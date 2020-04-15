Quotient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 714% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Buhler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Quotient in the third quarter worth $130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quotient by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quotient by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quotient by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $487.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.