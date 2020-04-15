QUINADS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 190.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 306.1% higher against the US dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $62,315.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004933 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00382653 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014257 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014533 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012641 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001584 BTC.

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

