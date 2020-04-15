Quidel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 280 call options.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quidel by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 310,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,937. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

