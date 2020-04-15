Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $100.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.35.

Shares of DGX opened at $90.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

