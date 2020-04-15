QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. 5,032,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.