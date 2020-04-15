Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (QNTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 4th

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

