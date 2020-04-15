QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) were up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 310,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,015,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.41%.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,235.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 735,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,370,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,393 shares during the last quarter.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

